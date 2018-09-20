High Grade Aluminum Chloride Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2024

High grade Aluminum chloride is a compound which is white in color and often gets contaminated with iron trichloride which gives aluminum chloride a yellow tinge. High grade aluminum chloride has a low melting point and boiling point and it is mainly produced and consumed in the production of aluminum metal. The compound is significantly used in other areas of the chemical industry. Solvay process is the key manufacturing process of ammonium chloride. High grade aluminum chlorides are mainly employed in the purification process of water and other applications such as paper size, drilling exploration, drugs, sugar refining, cosmetics additives, daily chemicals industry. Apart from this, high grade ammonium chloride is also used in etching in the manufacture of printed circuits, as a fire extinguisher, an explosive, and as a curing agent in formaldehyde –based adhesives.

The global high grade ammonium chloride market is growing owing to the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and consumer good sectors. Increasing demand for solar cells and electromagnetic components is directly proportional to the requirement for aluminum chloride as the latter is used as a raw material in their production. Rising health concerns are also boosting the growth of high grade ammonium chloride due to its use in water purification and treatment. In the pharmaceutical industry, high grade aluminum chloride finds application in the treatment of hyperhidrosis. However, stringent regulatory requirements in healthcare industry and the low nitrogen content in ammonium chloride in comparison to ammonia nitrate or urea is expected to hinder the growth of the global market to some extent.

In terms of application, the global high grade aluminum chloride market can be segmented into biology & agriculture, textile and leather, metal work and other categories. In biological applications, ammonium chloride acts as a nitrogen source and is used in fertilisers, as a feed supplement for cattle and as an ingredient in nutritive media for yeast micro biological organisms. Ammonium chloride is used in the textile and leather industry in dyeing, tanning textile printing and to luster cotton. Ammonium chloride is used as a flux in preparing metals to be tin coated, galvanized or soldered. It is used as a electrolyte in Zinc –carbon batteries. Other applications include in hair shampoo, in the glue that bonds plywood in cleaning products.

Globally, high grade aluminum chloride has exhibited a decent growth in 2015 and is anticipated to follow the same trend in the next few years. Asia Pacific is a major market for high grade aluminum chloride which has been rapidly progressing due to increasing manufacturing activities in the consumer goods sector, the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry in China and India, and their subsequent exports of the product. The advancing food processing industry in South Asian countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar, and Taiwan are important drivers as well. North America, especially the U.S., holds the second leading position for high grade aluminum chloride owing to the presence of a well-organized pharmaceutical market and international drug manufacturers in the region. In Europe, demand for high grade aluminum chloride is increasing, while Middle East & Africa and Latin America are likely to experience a positive growth in the near future.

The key manufactures of high grade aluminum chloride include BASF SE, Tan International Ltd, Dallas Group of America Inc., Jiangsu Debang Chemical Industry Co.Ltd, Central Glass Co., Ltd CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang Co., Ltd and others.