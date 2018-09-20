Fluoropolymer Market (Product Type- Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyvinylidene Difluoride, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene, Other Product Types; Application – Pharmaceutical Packaging, Medical Devices, Drug Delivery, Other Applications) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2024

Fluoropolymers are polymer materials that contain fluorine atom in the chemical structure. There are basically two types of fluoropolymers materials perfluoropolymers and partially fluorinated polymers. They are characterised by excellent properties like high chemical resistance, weather stability, low coefficient of friction, low surface energy and low dielectric constant. These properties are due to the special electronic structure of the fluorine atom, the stable carbon-fluorine covalent bonding, and the unique intramolecular and intermolecular interactions between the fluorinated polymer segments and the main chains. Owing to the special physical and chemical properties, it is widely used in the chemical, electrical/electronic, construction, architectural, and automotive industries.

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the fluoropolymers market. The growth of the fluoropolymers market is primarily attributed to rising demand for electrical and electronic appliance all over the world and increasing demand for fluoropolymers in the construction additives. Moreover, the overall development and rising demand for fluoropolymers is directly proportionate to the growth of low volume fluoropolymers and continuous technological development done by key players in the market. However, the increasing raw material prices and excessive cost associated with the fluoropolymers are the factors hindering the market growth.

The report analyses the global fluoropolymers market by type, application and geography. Based on type, the fluoropolymers market is categorized into, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) and other. Others includes PFA, PCTFE and others, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) type segment dominated the global fluoropolymers market in 2017 and is anticipated to account for highest market share during the forecast period. The highest market share is attributed to wide range of application and in microporous membranes.

By application, the fluoropolymers market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, industrial applications, chemical processing, healthcare and others. Others including transportation industry. The automotive application segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fluoropolymers market, owing to robust growth of automotive sector in emerging economies which includes Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa and rising demand for automobiles and rise in investments for light weight vehicles

Asia Pacific dominated the fluoropolymers market in 2017. The growth of the Asia Pacific fluoropolymers market is driven by factors such as increasing rate of manufacturing and automotive & transportation industry and overall growth of the economy. Moreover, rise in investments by key manufacturers in this region is another key aspect that fuels the market growth in the region.

Some of the key participants of the global fluoropolymers market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Solvay, AGC Inc, 3M, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, The Chemours Company, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V, Saint-Gobain S.A, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc, Dongyue Group, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Arkema Group, etc. Merger, acquisition, new product development and research & development are the key growth strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive advantage over the competitors in the market. 3M launched a new product with the brand name Dyneon Fluoropolymers which can be used in batteries as an additional solution for electro-mobility. These materials have good electrical properties and can withstand high voltages.

