Epichlorohydrin Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2023 Forecast Report

ECH is a chemical containing epoxy and chlorine element. It has characteristics such as moderate solubility in water, chiral nature, and miscibility in polar solvents owing to which it is used to manufacture epoxy resins and glues, plastics, glycerols, and elastomers. It is manufactured using glycerin and propylene as raw materials. Using propylene as feedstock, allyl chloride and allyl alcohol routes are employed to produce ECH. It can be manufactured through the allyl chloride route in two steps: addition of hypochlorous acid and reaction with base to give epoxide. In the other method, ECH is reacted with bisphenol A diglycidyl ether to obtain resins and polymers that are employed in end-user industries such as pharmaceutical and personal care. ECH is employed in end-user industries such as paints & coatings, textiles, electrical & electronics, agrochemicals etc.

Asia Pacific was the largest producer and consumer of ECH in 2014, owing to high demand for ECH-based products in China. Currently, China accounts for more than one-third of the global ECH market. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific is also the fastest growing region for ECH market owing to the rising demand for ECH in South Korea and Taiwan. Europe was the second-largest consumer of ECH in 2014. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for this material in paints & coating applications in Germany. The ECH market in North America is anticipated to expand at a modest rate during the forecast period. However, regulatory concerns regarding the harmful effects of ECH on health and environment and decreasing profit margins of manufacturers are estimated to hamper the ECH market in the near future in the North America.

Paints & coatings was the largest end-user application of ECH market in 21014, owing to significant demand of ECH-based anti-corrosion coatings from the automobile market. Electronics & electrical accounted for more than 20% share of the total end-user segment owing to the increasing demand from the Japan and Taiwan in 2014. ECH based resins are used to manufacture adhesives which are further used in industries such as footwear, construction, automobile etc. Paper, Inks and Dyes displayed sluggish growth in 2014 owing to decrease in the demand of papers and inks from end-user industry. Textiles end-user segment is anticipated to grow at decent rate owing to increasing demand from Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Furthermore, the application of ECH based resins is projected to soar in the water treatment industry during the forecast period. Hence, it is the likely to be fastest growing end-user industry for ECH market in the near future. Propylene accounted for the major share of the raw material in 2014. However, bio-based glycerin is projected to be the fastest growing raw material segment during the forecast period owing to its easy availability.

Increasing consumption of epoxy resins in end-user industries such as paints & coating is projected to drive the global ECH market during the forecast period. However, concern of regulatory bodies regarding harmful effects of ECH on health and environment is projected to hinder the growth of the global ECH market. Lucrative growth in glycerin based ECH is likely to act as an opportunity for the ECH market during the forecast period. Key players in the ECH market include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Solvay, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), Osaka Soda , Spolchemie A.S., Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Haili), Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., and Hexion Inc. The ECH market is concentrated; the top five players accounted for major market share in 2014. Key manufacturers focus on strategic mergers and portfolio enhancement to maintain their dominance in the global market.

