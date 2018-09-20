Disperse Dyes Market 2025: Research Methodology Focuses on Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development

20th September 2018 – Disperse dyes are synthetic dyes. Disperse dye is one kind of organic substances which is free of ionizing group. Disperse dyes are less soluble in water and used for dyeing synthetic textile materials. These dyes are mainly used for dyeing polyester yarn of fabric. On the other hand, reactive dyes are used for coloring cotton or cellulose fiber. The global Disperse Dyes Market is segmented on the basis of type, fibers, class, form, product type, application and region. On the basis of type, the global disperse dyes market is classified into Low Energy, Medium Energy and High Energy.

Low Energy disperse dyes have low polarity, high dyeing rate, low molecular weight and low sublimation fastness. Medium Energy disperse dyes have moderate molecular weight, moderate dyeing rate, moderate polarity and moderate sublimation fastness. High Energy disperse dyes possess high molecular weight, high polarity, high sublimation and low dyeing rate. On the basis of fiber type, the global disperse dyes market is classified into nylon, acrylic, acetate, mod-acrylic, polyurethane and polyester fibers.

Polyester fiber is a manufactured fiber composed of synthetic linear macromolecules having in the chain at least 85% (by mass) of an ester of a diol and benzene-1,4-dicarboxylic acid (terephthalic acid). Fibers of the most common polyester, Poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET or PES) is generally made from either terephthalic acid or dimethyl terephthalate together with ethylene glycol.

On the basis of class, the global market is classified into Azo disperse dyes, Anthraquinone disperse dyes, and others (Nitroarylamino disperse dyes, Coumarin disperse dyes, Methine disperse dyes, etc.). Azo Disperse Dyes accounted for the largest market share of the global disperse dyes market in 2014 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period from 2014 to 2025. As this is fundamentally intense chromophore in terms of the tinctorial strength, when compared with the relatively weak anthraquinone chromogen, normally 2 or 3 times stronger in tinctorial strength.

Anthraquinone disperse dyes were among the early ‘acetate’ dyes and have made an important contribution to the violet and blue shade range. They produce bright dyeing’s of excellent light fastness and cause no dye stability problems during dyeing. On the basis of form, the global disperse dyes market is classified into liquid products and powder. Liquid form containing of around 10 to 20% dispersing agents and other is powder form consists of around 40 to 60% dispersing agents.

On the basis of product type, the global disperse dyes market is classified into Ligninsulphonates and formaldehyde condensation products. Geographically, the global disperse dyes market is segmented into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for disperse dyes during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing demand for disperse dyes from developing nations such as China, India, Indonesia and Thailand.

Likewise, the countries in the regions such as Africa, South America and the Middle East are showing rapid economic growth since the last few years. Moreover, the U.S. and European countries are slowly recovering from the economic deceleration.

