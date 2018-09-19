Turmeric (Curcumin):Uses and Origin

Of course, you must have prior knowledge of ‘Turmeric’ and its related uses, but have you ever come across the origin of this product and how it can be used?

Turmeric is a spice that comes from the turmeric plant. It is commonly used in Asian food. You probably know turmeric as the main spice in curry. It has a warm, bitter taste and is frequently used to flavor or color curry powders, mustards, butters, and cheeses. Where rest of the world including Asian countries uses turmeric as an antioxidant, U.S. uses it as a main components of curry powder.

Let’s understand more about its uses and side effects:

• Why do people really use turmeric?

A substance in turmeric, called ‘Curcumin’ plays it all. It helps to reduce inflammation. Research also shows that the presence of Curcumin blocks the growth of certain tumors in human body; helping the body to react healthy with the usage of Turmeric.

Whereas our Vitboost turmeric formula has 1500mg of Turmeric Curcumin with 95% Standardized Curcuminoids per serving (Highest Potency) and10mg of Bioperine (black pepper) for enhanced absorption and bio-availability.

• What amount of turmeric must be consumed?

There is no standard dosage. Ask your health care provider for advice.

• What are the risks/side effects of consuming Turmeric in heavy doses?

Though its constituents can help you boost your bio-availability but on the other hand; it can cause nausea and diarrhea, especially in high doses or after long-term use. It might also pose a risk of ulcers in high doses.

As a topical treatment, it can cause skin irritation. Caution is advised when turmeric is taken by people known to have gallstones; consult your health care provider first.Pregnant Ladies must avoid the usage of this product and should consult doctor if required.

• What are the benefits of our Vitboost Turmeric Curcumin?

Supports healthy joints & brain function and memory – Helps regulate immune & digestive system – Promotes Cardiovascular health. Similar to Bio Schwartz and Nature’s Nutrition Turmeric Curcumin with Bioperine.

https://rebrand.ly/amazoda087