Pune’s Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat crowned Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018

Pune’s renowned cosmetologist, Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat won the prestigious Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018 pageant, held on 9th September at Hyatt Pune, where 32 gorgeous women vied with each other for the coveted crown, amidst much glitter and glamour. She also bagged the title of Mrs Beautiful Skin, not surprisingly, considering skin care is her forte!

Dr. Gaurangi is the MD & Founder of Skinworks, the skin, hair and laser clinic in Salisbury Park, Pune. After her graduation from BVPMC, Pune in 2010, it was then time to branch out into a specialty. “I opted for Dermatology as not only did I find it fascinating and filled with potential but also because my stunning mother in her younger days owned a flourishing salon and groomed women in Meerut, and this was one of the inspiring factors for me. I have spent the last 3 years shaping my skills as a super-specialist. After finishing my Masters, I ventured into the field of Cosmetology”, smiles Gaurangi.

Speaking of her stupendous success at winning the crown at the pageant, Dr.Gaurangi Shrawat admits it was one of those life changing events, which transformed the way she perceived the outside world. “Mrs. India pageant came along at a time when my focus was purely on my career, and am I grateful that it has not just got me instant name and fame, but also recognition as a leading cosmetologist. I must thank Nalini Dhir, Co-founder, Meraki Salon, who encouraged me to participate”.

It was an evening that saw 32 stunning women from different walks of life, from across the country, shedding all their inhibitions to not just compete with each other for the crown, but to also find their inner diva! “The magnitude of what I was getting into then dawned on me”, says Gaurangi.

“But undoubtedly, I owe my success to my two gurus, the two people who each one of us will remember for the rest of our lives, who took all of us under their wings and showed us the way – Anjana (an international pageant coach) and Karl Mascarenhas, MD of DIVA Pageants. These two fabulous people not only taught us how to portray our best attributes on stage and in life but also what couple goals we should be setting in life – the second bit was obviously not part of their plan! They are and will always be my mentors no matter where I go”.

The grooming that we received during the four days prior to the main event made Gaurangi realize her potential. It was indeed the biggest Pageant of the year and was graced by celebrities and the who’s who of Pune. The eminent jury comprised of Miss World 1999 Yukta Mookhey, Mrs. World 2001 Aditi Govitrikar, Famous Singer Shibani Kashyap, Mrs Tourism 2005 Sonal Chauhan and famous actor Sharhaan Singh along with Vinay Aranha, Sumit Kumar (GM Hyatt Pune), Mrs Sapna Anand Chhajed, Dr Akshaya Jain & Karl Mascarenhas. Popular TV actor, Aman Verma wowed the guests as he hosted the evening in his impeccable, charming style!

“The question asked at the finale is infact very close to my heart- Do you think it is necessary to have pageant coaching if you are serious about winning a pageant. My response was – Yes, it is indeed a very important part of a pageant as I can see a difference in me after the coaching that was provided by DIVA Pageants. Of course, all this has been possible with the unstinting support of my husband, Dr.Bhakti Sarangi and my loving family. It’s been a glorious journey so far and it has made me who I am today – strong, confident and a DIVA”, she sums up.

For more details, please contact :

Usha Karnani, Inspirations on 9823140200

PIC CAPTIONS :

Pune’s renowned cosmetologist, Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat won the prestigious Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018 pageant, held on 9th September at Hyatt Pune. She also bagged the title of Mrs Beautiful Skin, not surprisingly, considering skin care is her forte!

Pune’s renowned cosmetologist, Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat won the prestigious Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018 pageant, held on 9th September at Hyatt Pune. She also bagged the title of Mrs Beautiful Skin, not surprisingly, considering skin care is her forte! Flanked y her mentors, Anjana (an international pageant coach) and Karl Mascarenhas, MD of DIVA Pageants