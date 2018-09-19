Global Micro-irrigation Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Globally the market for micro-irrigation has witnessed a positive growth trend. Sustainable measures to improve water use efficiency in water scarce agricultural/horticultural regions have resulted in higher demand for micro-irrigation systems. Enhanced crop yield results due to use of micro-irrigation has also supported the growth in the market. Globally the micro-irrigation market is expected to grow at the rate of about 5% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Scenario:

Key Players:

The key players profiled in micro-irrigation system are as Akplas (Turkey), Netafim Ltd Corporate (Israel), Jain irrigation systems (India), Irritec (Italy), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Antelco (Australia), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.) and Weishi Huifa Machinery Plant (China)

Segments:

Micro-irrigation market has been segmented as micro-sprayers/sprinklers, micro-bubblers, drippers, drip tubing and others, among which micro-sprayers/sprinklers and drip systems is estimated for the largest market share in 2016. Reducing water table levels, rise in water scarcity in major agriculture based countries has resulted in higher adoption of micro-sprayers/sprinklers irrigation systems.

Based on the material used, the market is classified under four major groups plastic, metal, polyethylene and others.

Regional Analysis:

Globally North America is the largest market for micro-irrigation systems with rising acreage under horticultural crops. Asia pacific region is projected to grow faster with presence of major agricultural base countries including India, China, Thailand and Malaysia.

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World