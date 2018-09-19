DME Computer Services Wins The B2B Omaha’s Best of B2B Award For IT Support Omaha

Omaha, NE (September 19, 2018) – IT Support Omaha is something essential for any business and even home office users in this part of the state of NE. This service is effectively offered by the DME Computer Services. The company has been named as one of the Winners of the Omaha’s Business-To-Business Magazine’s Award. The company received this award mainly for their efficiency in offering computer repair services to the people of Omaha.

Small to medium businesses looking for the most dependable computer support Omaha can get the most efficient support from DME Computer Services. All the computer repair needs and also IT support, IT services, MSP, IT consulting needs can be effectively met by this company with their expertise and experience in this field.

The company is proud that they have customers from different backgrounds like office space, foundation waterproofing, GPS Tracking, Locksmith, Self-Storage units, Logistics Companies, Engineering Companies, contractors, dentists, realtors and landscaping companies. So, small and medium scale businesses operating in any of these fields and even in other fields looking for the most dependable managed service providers Omaha can get help from DME Computer Services.

DME Computer Services holds the pride of being a Certified Associate of Mac Integration 10.10. So, not just for hardware repair needs, but even those looking for software services in Omaha can get the dependable support from DME Computer Services. The company offers a wide range of software optimization services as well. To perform their tasks in an effective manner, the company uses the professional software diagnostic tools.

The common software services offered by DME Computer Services include driver installation and updates, hard drive cloning services, operating system re-installation and computer tune-ups, diagnostics and computer optimization. So, small and medium companies with these needs can contact this company with the utmost confidence to get the dependable support.

For those looking for hardware and system repair services in Omaha, DME Computer Services takes care of repairs to desktop systems, laptops, notebooks and other types of systems. For companies looking for on-site support for preventive maintenance, IT consulting, PC Tech support, server support and maintenance and a wide range of information technology support, they can get in touch with DME Computer Services to get the most dependable and expertise support.

The company says “We understand how small to medium businesses work, and that’s why we offer effective IT services in Omaha NE. We personalize the services to ensure that they get the solutions they need.”

DME Computer Services is committed to delivering high-quality services to all the small to medium businesses in the city and they operate from Nebraska at Omaha. They specialize in desktop, laptop, computer dusting and cleaning, fan replacement, laptop battery upgrades and replacements, laptop keyboard replacement and repairs and hard drive replacements, backups, upgrades, and diagnostic services.

