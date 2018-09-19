Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd feature product of Sapphire (led material) and Dicing blade

Diamonds Industrial Co., Ltd is a Proud Member of south Korea County’s Engineering and Technical Design Industry. The Engineering and specialized outline industry in South Korea speaks to several organizations and specialists, sketcher, specialized creators and planners.

Top organizations in South Korea incorporate a few concentrated on drive frameworks and their propelled building outline and connected research. South Korea engineers have outlined significant tasks the world over in relatively every industry including hardware, aeronautics, synthetic, biotech, infrastructure and aerospace.

Silicon wafers required for surface processing by customized technology of S-Diamond Industrial Co., Sapphire, and alumina. It is a professional production 01 body for cutting and cutting diverse materials such as LCD (substrate) and electronic parts with high precision and high efficiency.

Sapphire (led material) :

• Grinder Load Reducing Design

• Wafer Damage (Down) with efficient Wheel Blade Wafer Touch Surface

• Efficient Grinder heat radiation with Wheel Blade

• CW direction diagonal model design

• Sapphire Wafer friendly Wheel design

• Wheel design with priority in product quality Wheel Blade Wafer

• Wheel Life Time Easy adjusting design

Sapphire ( led material) :

• Sapphire Boule Cup Wheel

• Ingot Core Drill

• Grinders Cup Wheel

• Sapphire Wafers Grinder Wheel

• Sapphire Boule processing Cup Wheel

• Core Drill for Ingot

• Flat Surface Grinder Cup Wheel

• Sapphire Wafer Grinder Wheel

Features of the product

• Product Design with Priority in Quality

• Processing and Productivity and Material Life Time Improvement

• Machine & Material customized process optimization

Dicing Blade Si Wafer Dicing Saw Blade:

Vitrified blade / resin blade / metal blade

We produce Vitrified. Metal. Resin, Blade that efficiently art various materials (silicon wafer / sapphire / alumina / LCD (PCB) or electronic parts) with precision and excellent efficiency. semiconductor manufacturing

Resin bonded wheels :

It is manufactured by mixing synthetic resin (phenol and polyimide) and fillers super abrasive materials

Feature :

Can be effectively used in the broadest range of applications.

– Available in a large range of shapes and sizes

– A fair degree mechanical bonding

– Fairly good abrasion resistance

– Can be designed for both wet and dry grinding modes – Good free-cutting qualities