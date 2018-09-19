Cloud computing has opened up a whole new world of opportunities to the small and medium enterprises. It is cost-effective, scalable, convenient, and allows the users to collaborate with others in the most effective way possible. And most importantly, it allows you to store your crucial data on the cloud database which can be used from anywhere, anytime.

However, the security of the cloud database is a huge concern for the majority of the organizations. With all the security risks, threats and breaches, not just the stored data but even the cloud based applications require comprehensive security management. While there is a huge risk of a data breach in cloud networks, you can put an end to such breaches with some smart measures.

Read Complete: 8 Tricks to Prevent Security Breaches with Cloud Computing