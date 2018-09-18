Subsea Boosting Systems Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2015 – 2023

Due to a limited number of manufacturers of subsea boosting systems, the degree of competition in the global subsea boosting systems market is expected to substantially increase, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. The leading manufacturers of subsea boosting systems are focusing on pricing strategies to attract consumers and maintain their leading position in the industry. The top three companies, FMC Technologies, OneSubsea, and GE Oil & Gas, together accounted for approximately 78% of the global subsea boosting market in 2014.

Request to view sampled of this report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5378

The increasing need for enhancing oil and gas production has opened up new opportunities for manufacturers of subsea boosting systems due to their extensive use in oil and gas drilling from deep and ultra-deep-water locations. The continuous investments being made in projects to discover new offshore oil and gas drilling opportunities has augmented the demand subsea boosting systems.

Increasing Need to Extract Oil and Gas from Mature Reservoirs to Boost Sales of Subsea Boosting Systems

According to TMR analysts, the rising demand for fossil fuels has led to an increase in shallow water and onshore E&P activities for oil and gas reservoirs. Due to the increasing E&P activities, the reserves of oil and gas have depleted leading to a decrease in the production from mature reservoirs, such as low pressure oil fields. As subsea boosting systems help in the extraction from the low pressure oil fields, their demand in future is expected to increase substantially.

Subsea boosting systems have proven highly beneficial in enhancing the deepwater and ultra-deepwater production from heavy oil and gas reservoirs in West Africa, Brazil, the North Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. Thus, the need to prolong the economic lifetime of oil and gas reservoirs through increasing production recovery is expected to drive the global sales of subsea boosting systems.

Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices to Negatively Affect Sales of Subsea Boosting Systems

The fluctuating prices of crude oil are likely to hamper drilling activities worldwide, reports TMR in its study. E&P companies are struggling to maintain their production in comparison to the prices of crude oil and natural gas, thus slowing down the extraction processes. Moreover, a decline in crude oil prices has brought about a substantial decrease in offshore drilling activities. With the tumbling prices of crude oil, many companies are likely to abandon numerous oil and gas projects in the North Sea and other offshore areas. Thus, the fluctuating crude oil prices are anticipated to impede the sales of subsea boosting systems due to the decrease in drilling activities.

Rising Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Activities to Provide Manufacturers of Subsea Boosting Systems with Future Growth Opportunities

Drilling activities have received a substantial boost in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil due to the growing demand for oil and gas in these regions. To fulfill high fossil fuel demands, leading private and national companies are discovering new oil and gas reserves. Due to the increase in offshore oil and gas exploration activities, the requirement for subsea oil and gas equipment has also increased. Thus, companies operating in the global subsea boosting systems market are projected to gain benefit from the new crude oil and natural gas discoveries along with the high potential reserves. As a result of this, the oil fields application segment is expected to dominate the global subsea boosting systems market with a share of 67.7% in 2023.

The global subsea boosting systems market is thus estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2015 to 2023. The systems market was valued at US$1.46 bn in 2015 and is projected to touch a valuation of US$3.07 bn by 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market for subsea boosting systems with a share of 23.9% in 2023.

The review has been based on the findings of a TMR report titled, “Subsea Boosting Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2023.”

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific to lead the subsea boosting systems market until 2023 with 23.9% of the overall revenue share.

Oil fields subsea boosting equipment application segment to maintain its lead in the global subsea boosting systems market as a result of continuous offshore oil fields discoveries.

Global sales of subsea boosting systems to reach a valuation of US$3.07 bn by the end of 2023

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453