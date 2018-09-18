Galacto Oligosaccharides Market Riding on the Coattails of Health & Wellness Trend; FDA Approval Likely to Change the Status Quo

A recent study published by Fact.MR opines that the galacto oligosaccharides market is likely to grow at a booming 9.3% value CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028. The study projects global demand to double over the course of the assessment period, despite stringent regulations on the use of prebiotics as a functional ingredient. The Fact.MR presents a holistic and comprehensive assessment on the Galacto Oligosaccharides Market, offering an insightful analysis on the key factors influencing demand. Growing demand for label-friendly and natural dietary fibers, such as galacto oligosaccharides, continues to create opportunities despite ambiguities surrounding the use of prebiotic ingredients in food products. The case for galacto oligosaccharides is strengthened owing to the similarity in composition to human milk. According to the report, this aspect of galacto oligosaccharides is increasing its adoption in the infant food industry.

The research study also analyzes the impact of ever-evolving regulations on galacto oligosaccharides market. According to the report, the FDA approval of galacto oligosaccharides as a dietary fiber is likely to open up new avenues of growth for market players. Demand is also likely to be fuelled by the broader health and wellness trend, which has led to significant spurt in demand for organic and natural products. Food and beverage continues to remain the largest end-use application of Galacto oligosaccharides. Despite the challenges associated with adding fibers to beverages, recent developments in nutritional beverages are coaxing manufacturers to introduce galacto oligosaccharides in liquid form. The Fact.MR study opines that liquid oligosaccharides will continue to witness higher demand over powdered variant.

The Fact.MR research study also profiles the business and product strategies of some of the prominent players in the market. According to the report, market players are focusing on strengthening their raw material supply chains and broadening their product portfolio to leverage the emerging opportunities. For instance, anticipating the rise in demand for special nutrition and sports drinks, Vitalus Nutrition Inc., a Canadian supplier of nutri-functional proteins, introduced VITAGOS™ – a highly-soluble Galacto oligosaccharides syrup. To cater to increasing needs for gluten-free and vegan-friendly nutrition drinks, a majority of manufacturers are introducing Galacto oligosaccharides in liquid form, which is likely to remain a popular trend in the foreseeable future.

“Prominent consumer trends in the food & beverage industry are providing a multitude of opportunities for stakeholders in the Galacto oligosaccharides market. Investing in R&D to stay ahead changing consumer needs and emerging trends in the F&B space will prove to be an underlying strength for manufacturers in Galacto oligosaccharides market, in the upcoming years. Investing in advanced tools to establish a stronger connect with consumers can enable market players to offer better products and stand out in the highly-competitive Galacto oligosaccharides market. Thereby, apart from gaining certifications and approvals from governing bodies, staying highly adoptive to the constantly-changing consumer trends is expected to remain the most popular trend in the Galacto oligosaccharides market,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Capitalizing on innovations with the help of a knowledge base on consumer needs is becoming a popular strategy among manufacturers in the Galacto oligosaccharides market. Ingredion Incorporated – a U.S.-based ingredient provider – announced that product innovations based on consumer needs remains a strong pillar for the company’s growth, helping it “win” a stronger position in the galacto oligosaccharides market. Whereas, Kerry Group – another influential manufacturer in the galacto oligosaccharides market – is reaping the benefits of investing heavily in the Asian Galacto oligosaccharides market. In 2017, Kerry invested over €500 million by acquiring seven ingredient manufacturers including two Chinese companies. In order to ensure steady and long-term growth in the galacto oligosaccharides market, the company is adopting a five-year growth strategy which involves an acquisition spree in the developing markets in Asia. The report expects the galacto oligosaccharides marketplace to witness a flurry of important developments, as the FDA approval is likely to induce a change in the existing status-quo.

