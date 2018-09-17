Energy Efficient Lighting Industry 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Size Research Report

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Energy Efficient Lighting Market analysis is provided for the international Industry including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
This report presents the worldwide Energy Efficient Lighting market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Energy efficient lighting includes the use of more illumination from less power lights by replacing high power consumption lights like incandescent, high discharge lamps, etc.
The Energy Efficient Lighting market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Energy Efficient Lighting.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Apple
- Bajaj Electricals
- Bridgelux
- Cooper Industries
- Cree
- Digital Lumens
- Eaton
- GE Lighting
- LIGMAN
- Nichia
- Osram
- Royal Philips Electronics
- Toshiba Lighting & Technology
- Zumtobel Group
The Energy Efficient Lighting industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With the tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Energy Efficient Lighting Breakdown Data by Type
- Incandescent Lamp
- Light Emitting Diode
- Arc Lamp
Energy Efficient Lighting Breakdown Data by Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Government
- Industrial
Energy Efficient Lighting Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Other Regions
Energy Efficient Lighting Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Energy Efficient Lighting status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Energy Efficient Lighting manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Efficient Lighting :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Energy Efficient Lighting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
