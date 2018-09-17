Content Recommendation Engine Market Research Report for 2018 set to Grow according To Forecasts

Market Highlights

The rise in the digitalization has increased the utilization of online shopping

With the rise in the digitalization, there has been an increase in online shopping via various e-commerce platforms in the Asia-Pacific region that has encouraged websites to utilize the content recommendation engines to provide enhanced user experience and expand their customer base. These recommendation engines enable the search to be user-friendly and show consumer with the products or information as per the previous search. Additionally, the increasing ownership of mobile phones is contributing to the growth of e-commerce and fueling the adoption of recommendation engines by e-commerce websites. Additionally, developments in the SME segment are expected to increase the adoption of content recommendation engine by enterprises, as these solutions enable ventures to attain benefits, of monitoring the number of users viewing the product, searching the services, and others.

Major players like Amazon Web Services, IBM, and others are already dominating the Content Recommendation Engine Market. These companies have introduced platforms that utilize the recommendation engines to provide information or product recommendation to the user. IBM has developed applications such as IBM MobileFirst for iOS ancillary sale, IBM MobileFirst for iOS dynamic buy which are user-friendly and provides recommendation as per the user’s history data.

Rapid digitalization in countries like India, China, UAE and others has lead to the growth of the market. Currently, each product is available on online platforms, which are expanding their reach in these countries. In India, e-commerce has rapidly grown with the increasing number of users. Online e-commerce platforms are utilizing content recommendation engines to provide relevant and similar information on products for the users as per their search.

Get Sample Copy of Content Recommendation Engine Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6292

Segmentation.

By component, the market is segmented into solution and service.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By filtering approach, the market has been segmented into collaborative filtering, content-based filtering, and hybrid filtering.

By vertical, the market is segmented into industrial, e-commerce, media, entertainment & gaming, retailer and consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, education & training and healthcare & pharmaceuticals.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of content recommendation market is Amazon Web Services (US), Boomtrain (US), Certona (US), Curata (US), Cxense (Norway), Dynamic Yield (US), IBM (US), Kibo Commerce (US), Outbrain (US), Revcontent (US), Taboola (US), and ThinkAnalytics (UK).

Regional Analysis

The global market for content recommendation engine is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of content recommendation market is covered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing region in the global content recommendation engine market during the forecast period. In addition, a few factors that tend to drive the market are the rapid expansion of enterprises, development in infrastructure, and development to analyze consumer information, which has driven the content recommendation engine across different end-use applications. North America is expected to be the dominating region for content recommendation engine market during the forecast period. The significant driving factor for the market is the increasing need to comprehend the client behaviour and preference and, filter a large amount of information related to a subject or business insights as per the consumer requirement.

Get Complete Report of Content Recommendation Engine Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/content-recommendation-engine-market-6292

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Content Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Content Recommendation Engine Market

Figure 4 Value Chain of Global Content Recommendation Engine Market

Figure 5 Share of Global Content Recommendation Engine Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Figure 6 Global Content Recommendation Engine Market, 2018–2023

Continued…

Intended Audience

Providers of content recommendation engine services

Suppliers of IT hardware/software/services

Software and system integrators

IT infrastructure providers

Marketing analytics executives

System administrators

App developers

Third-party service providers

Technology providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com