Convenience Store Market: Research Reports, Industry Analysis, Trends, Demand

According to Goldstein Research, global convenience store market is expected to reach USD 48.1 billion by 2024, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 0.28% over the forecast period 2016-2024. The longer open hours of the convenience stores and smaller storage space which is feasible for quick access to all necessary products are driving the growth of the market. Global convenience store market segmentation has been carried out on the basis of types of product, type of store and geography. Based on types of products, gasoline accounts for the largest market share of 53.2% in 2016 on the back of recording the highest sales among all other products.

Global convenience store market is majorly driven by North America with a market share of 34.0% in 2016. North America is closely followed by Europe, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% annually. The UK accounts for the largest number of convenience stores in Europe.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Convenience Store Market can be segmented as follows:

By Types of Product

o Gasoline

o Food

 Fresh

 Packed

o Beverages

o Tobacco

o Snacks and Refreshments

o Grocery items

o Financial services

By Type of Store

o Kiosks

o Mini Convenience Store

o Limited Selection Convenience Store

o Traditional Convenience Store

o Expanded Convenience Store

o Hyper Convenience Store

By Region

o North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion, Adoption Rate (%)}

o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Rest of the World {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

“Global Convenience Store Market Outlook 2024” contains a detailed overview of the global convenience store market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by types of product and type of store.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, global convenience store industry analysis encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as7-Eleven Inc, Alimentation couche-tard, Speedway, Casey’s general STORE Inc, Murphy USA Inc, Bargain Booze select convenience, Best-One, Convenience retail Asia, Amazon Go, Sunoco LP, GasBuddy, BGF retail, etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services, and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global convenience store market trends along with a market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key questions answered in this Global Convenience Store Report

• What is the Global Convenience Store Market Size by 2024 and what would be the expected growth rate of the industry?

• What is the total revenue per segment and region in 2015-16 and what would be the expected revenue per segment and region over the forecast period?

• What are the convenience store market trends?

• What are the factors which are driving this industry?

• What are the major barriers to convenience store industry growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this industry space?

• What are the industry opportunities for the existing and entry level players?

• What are the recent developments and business strategy of the key players?

