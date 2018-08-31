SRM INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY AWARDED HIGHEST GRADE OF A++ BY NAAC

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, (formerly SRM University) has been recently accredited with the highest grade A++ (A double plus) by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). It is another feather to SRM’s cap as it prides over being awarded the highest ranking given to institutions. In the new accreditation process, about 70% weightage is assigned to quantitative metrics. Theinstitution is called upon to upload the evidence which is subsequently verified by using computer based tools. SRMIST with 50000 plus students and 3200+ faculty members offers programs in the disciplines of Engineering, Medicine, Science, Humanities, Management, Law, Health Sciences, Dentistry, Hotel Management, Agricultural Sciences and Teacher Education and certainly is one of the largestmulti-disciplinary universities in India to be assessed by the new methodology and accredited with the highest honors.

SRMIST’s score of 3.55 on a 4.00 scale, makes it automatically eligible to be granted graded autonomy as Category I university as per the UNIVERSITY GRANTS COMMISSION [Categorization Of Universities (Only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy] Regulations, 2018. On becoming a Category I University, SRMIST shall be automatically deemed to be under section 12B of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; it can also start off-campuses and increase internationalization.

In October 2017, QS (Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd), UK based world renowned ranking agency has also rated SRMIST as a “4 Star” institute with “5 Star” ratings in specific categories of Teaching, Employability and Inclusiveness.

In addition to the highest grade achieved by SRMIST in NAAC accreditation, which is institution based, it has international program based accreditations also to its credit. Five of its engineering programs offered at Kattankulathur campus have been accredited by commissions of ABET, USA (www.abet.org) and four by UK based IET (The Institutionof Engineering and Technology). Such international accreditations have resulted in close to 800 students from 64 countries studying at SRMIST.

Accreditation by NAAC with the highest grade is the culmination of many innovative measures benefitting the students and faculty alike resulting in an invigorating learning atmosphere. Adoption of IDEAL (Inter-Disciplinary Experiential Active Learning) curriculum with option to go for specialization at undergraduate level itself, implementation of FIIP ( Faculty Industry Immersion programme), scheduled interaction sessions with students by top management and performance linked incentive schemes for faculty are but a few of the measures which have instilled a sense of purpose among the teachers and the taught.

Aside from the fact that all our professional programs are AICTE approved, rating agencies have had high praise for the Student Abroad Program, entrepreneurship as a project, alumni and student representatives in Board of Studies and Academic Council. SRMIST also prides of its tinkering labs, improvised grading schemes, young alumni award, participation in study India Initiative and College Board forum, both of which are designed to step up internationalization.

National IP Award 2018 in the category of Top academic institution for Patents and Commercialization by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GoI adds on to the list of achievements of SRMIST. The establishmentof NewGen IEDC (Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Cell) at SRM with a funding of 2.87 Crores by NSTEDB(National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board) , DST, GoI has given further impetus in addition to NAAC accreditation.