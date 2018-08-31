Physical Security Market – Developments and Trends, Potential of the Market from 2017-2022

Market Scenario:

Physical security describes the security measures that are designed to protect the property from any attacks and to cease unauthorized access. Physical security is a broad term which includes CCTV surveillance, security guards, protective barriers, locks, access control protocols, security scanning, metal detection and many other techniques.

The study indicates that the Physical Security Market is boosted by the increasing demand for security measures against terrorist attacks and for controlling the business assets. The study indicates that apart from these factors, increasing usage of IoT and development of smart transportation systems to track the location of automobiles is also driving the physical security market. The technological advancements are contributing to development of cost effective security systems which boosts the physical security market. The study indicates that the combination of logical and physical components of security is a challenge faced by the physical security market.

The global physical security market is expected to grow at USD ~120 Billion by 2022, at ~10% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the physical security market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Anixter International Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International Plc (Ireland), Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (Germany), ADT Corporation (U.S.), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Pelco (U.S.), Stanley Security (U.S.), Senstar Corporation (Canada), among others

Segments:

The global physical security market has been segmented on the basis of type, industry and region.

Physical Security Market by Type:

System

Access Control protocols

Biometrics systems

Locks

Video Surveillance

Physical Security Information Management

Security Scanning

Metal Detection

Fire & Life Safety

Service

Maintenance & Support

Designing & Consulting

System integration

Physical Security Market by Industry:

Defense & Public Sector

Government

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Retail

Oil, Gas & Energy

Hospitality

Others

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, physical security market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the physical security market. North America is expected to grow with a high rate as well as hold the largest market share in the physical security market. In the North America region due to the political changes there has been a major focus onto the security concerns against the terrorist activities. Many technological advancements and strict government rules are being passed in the North America region for the illegal immigration and other illegal activities. The study shows that European region has a positive growth in the physical security market. The developing economies in Asia-Pacific regions like China, Japan and others are showing high adoption in the physical security systems.

Intended Audience

Software investors

Security solution vendors

Physical Security service providers

Value-added Resellers

Distributers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Security Management Service Provider

Security Equipment Providers

Security Agencies

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents:

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Physical Security Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Physical Security Market: By Industry (%)

Figure 4 Physical Security Market: By Region

Figure 5 North America Physical Security Market, By Type (%)

Figure 6 North America Physical Security Market, By Industry (%)

Figure 7 Europe Physical Security Market, By Type (%)

Figure 8 Europe Physical Security Market, By Industry (%)

Figure 9 Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market, By Type (%)

Figure 10 Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market, By Industry (%)

Figure 11 Row Physical Security Market, By Type (%)

Figure 12 Row Physical Security Market, By Industry (%)

