Physical Security Market – Developments and Trends, Potential of the Market from 2017-2022

Market Scenario:
Physical security describes the security measures that are designed to protect the property from any attacks and to cease unauthorized access. Physical security is a broad term which includes CCTV surveillance, security guards, protective barriers, locks, access control protocols, security scanning, metal detection and many other techniques.
The study indicates that the Physical Security Market is boosted by the increasing demand for security measures against terrorist attacks and for controlling the business assets. The study indicates that apart from these factors, increasing usage of IoT and development of smart transportation systems to track the location of automobiles is also driving the physical security market. The technological advancements are contributing to development of cost effective security systems which boosts the physical security market. The study indicates that the combination of logical and physical components of security is a challenge faced by the physical security market.
The global physical security market is expected to grow at USD ~120 Billion by 2022, at ~10% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.
Key Players
The prominent players in the physical security market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Anixter International Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International Plc (Ireland), Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (Germany), ADT Corporation (U.S.), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Pelco (U.S.), Stanley Security (U.S.), Senstar Corporation (Canada), among others
Segments:
The global physical security market has been segmented on the basis of type, industry and region.
Physical Security Market by Type:
System
- Access Control protocols
- Biometrics systems
- Locks
- Video Surveillance
- Physical Security Information Management
- Security Scanning
- Metal Detection
- Fire & Life Safety
Service
- Maintenance & Support
- Designing & Consulting
- System integration
Physical Security Market by Industry:
- Defense & Public Sector
- Government
- Transportation & Logistics
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Education
- Retail
- Oil, Gas & Energy
- Hospitality
- Others
Market Research Analysis:
On geographic basis, physical security market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the physical security market. North America is expected to grow with a high rate as well as hold the largest market share in the physical security market. In the North America region due to the political changes there has been a major focus onto the security concerns against the terrorist activities. Many technological advancements and strict government rules are being passed in the North America region for the illegal immigration and other illegal activities. The study shows that European region has a positive growth in the physical security market. The developing economies in Asia-Pacific regions like China, Japan and others are showing high adoption in the physical security systems.
Intended Audience
- Software investors
- Security solution vendors
- Physical Security service providers
- Value-added Resellers
- Distributers
- Investors and Venture Capitalist
- Security Management Service Provider
- Security Equipment Providers
- Security Agencies
- System Integrators
- Research/Consultancy firms
