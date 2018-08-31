Outboard Clinic – Specialist of Outboard Motor Powerhead remanufacture

Located in Palm City, FL; Outboard Clinic is a leading Outboard engine repair experts providing the best Outboard motor powerhead remanufacturing service. They have been in this industry for more than 35 years. It is founded by Jerry, who has experience in the boat repair and maintenance for more than 40 years. This Family owned and operated business has worldwide reach and offers any dealers and independent shops from all over the world.

Outboard Motor Powerhead

Buying a new outboard can cost thousands of dollars, but remanufacturing it can cost only 2/3 less than buying a new outboard powerhead. That’s why boat owners are likely to opt for outboard remanufacturing and repair. Remanufacturing Outboard Motor Powerhead will give the outboard a new life that can run which comes for long days and also get the advantage of old one for an extent.

At Outboard Clinic, They offer repair and remanufacturing of the outboard motor powerhead and the whole engine. This firm also has an in-house machine shop which covers all types of parts both used and new to use for outboard motor powerhead repair. They offer the best powerboard remanufacturing service that meets and also exceeds the brand’s OEM specification for better performance, and also they offer custom rebuilding powerhead as per the customer needs. Outboards are fully checked and inspected by the trained professional in all sorts to ensure that they repair the Outboard Motor powerhead which works consistently with quick turnaround time.

They repair and remanufacture all kind of outboard powerhead, gearcase, personal watercraft engine, or 4-stroke powerhead of the outboard brand like Yamaha, Johnson, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Mercury, Polaris and more. Besides, Outboard Powerheads remanufacturing, they also provide other services like Lower unit rebuild & repair, Outboard hear repair and boring and resleeving outboard marine parts.

About Outboard Clinic

Outboard Clinic is a Full-Service Marine Shop in Florida, which offers first-class the Outboard Motor Powerhead service of all outboard brands. With more than 3 decades of experience and knowledge, they have led this business and the service to worldwide. They offer their service to the independent boat owners and dealer as per their requirements and needs. Instant quote, reliable and consistent work, and timely service make them unique from their competitor. For more information, visit https://www.outboardclinic.com/remanufactured-powerheads/

Address:

3465 SW Palm City School Ave,

Palm City, FL 34990

(855) 747-0100

info@outboardclinic.com