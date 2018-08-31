Energy Harvesting System Market 2022 by Global Key Players, Trends, Market Size, Growth and Forecast

Energy Harvesting System Global Market – Overview

Energy Harvesting is a process of collecting minute amount of energy from one or more of naturally occurring energy sources such as solar, wind or water and use them later in the different application areas. Energy harvesting devices are designed to efficiently and effectively capture, store, accumulate and supply it in the form which can be used to perform various task in the daily application areas. Advancement in technology and various development have increased the efficiencies which are used in the process of collecting energy and convert them into electrical energy which is widely used. Heavy investment by the key companies have also led to the advancement in the microprocessors technology leading to maximum efficiency of the processors and optimum utilization. Wide range of benefits and reducing the carbon footprint have also led to the development of interest among several large-scale companies.

There are various application of energy harvesting and several real-life application who uses energy harvesting system to source the power is no more a dream. There are various companies who is working constantly in the development of energy harvesting components and products such as sensors, wireless nodes and high capacity batteries. Recently, Tesla have also started working on the new generation solar panels which can be deployed on the roof of any building and can collect solar energy.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Energy Harvesting System Market include ABB Limited (Switzerland), Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell International Inc.(U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Convergence Wireless (U.S.), Cymbet Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Texas Instruments (U.S.) among others.

Energy Harvesting System Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of energy harvesting system. High growth in the field of technology and heavy investment by the key players in the field of research and development and new product launches are some of the major factor supporting the market growth. The market is also expected to witness rapid demand from residential sector as prices of electricity in the region is increasing day by day. Europe stands as second largest market for energy harvesting system due to increasing awareness about the benefits offered by energy harvesting system. The region is also expected to show positive growth rate due to the government initiatives towards the promotion of carbon free energy. Asia-Pacific on the other hand has emerged as fastest growing market. Growth of Asian countries such as China and India are expected to create huge demand in the near future. Major companies are also focusing on Asian countries and making investment towards the market of energy harvesting system.

Energy Harvesting System Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Components : Transistors, controllers, solar cells, capacitors, batteries, and switches among others

: Transistors, controllers, solar cells, capacitors, batteries, and switches among others Segmentation by Methods : Vibration, photovoltaic, and thermal among others

: Vibration, photovoltaic, and thermal among others Segmentation by Sensors : Temperature, pressure, humidity and IR among others

: Temperature, pressure, humidity and IR among others Segmentation by Application: Automation, consumer electronics, industrial, and transportation among others

Industry News

December, 2017, X-FAB Introduces New Low-Power eFlash Block Optimized for Energy Harvesting & IoT Devices. The new X-FAB eFlash IP block is targeted at replacing standalone NVM memories and embedded One-Time-Programmable (OTP) memories in low power applications, enabling onsite program code updates. This means that it is highly suited to energy harvesting and remotely located Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, where power constraints and harsh environments need to be dealt with, but field re-programmability must be offered at a low cost.

December, 2017, Samsung has patented smart clothing that is able to harvest energy for powering personal gadgets or embedded sensors. The patent details a shirt that contains this energy-harvesting technology, making it not just a shirt that could charge your gadgets, but one that could actually harvest the energy needed to do it. This is in contrast to previously unveiled “smart clothes,” which typically involve a battery that needs to be charged elsewhere. The patent was filed by Samsung Electronics and describes as “Wearable Electronic Device and Operating Method” involving an energy harvester that uses movement to generate energy.

November, 2017, New Bluetooth Low Energy and Energy Harvesting Sensor Shields Further Extend the Capabilities of ON Semiconductor’s IoT Development Kit. The company has released two new boards (shields) further extending the recently launched Internet of Things (IoT) Development Kit (IDK) platform’s capabilities. With the addition of two new shields that include Bluetooth low energy technology and Smart Passive Sensors (SPS), customers are now able to create diverse and unique use cases that target smart home/building, smart city, industrial automation and mHealth applications.

Objective of Energy Harvesting System Market Study:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Energy Harvesting System market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Energy Harvesting System Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, by methods, by sensors, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Energy Harvesting System market.

