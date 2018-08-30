Radiotherapy Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Radiotherapy Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Radiotherapy Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Radiotherapy.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Radiotherapy Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Radiotherapy Market are Isoray Medical, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Elekta AB, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C. R. Bard, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Viewray Inc., IBA (ION Beam Applications SA), P-Cure Ltd. Nordion, Inc. and Theragenics Corporation. According to report the global radiotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global market size was USD 5.9 billion in 2015.

The report identified that global radiotherapy is driven by factors such as increasing advancement in radiation oncology in the healthcare industry, improvement in cancer treatment technology and emerging healthy compensation plans are the drivers for the global radiotherapy market. While the restraining factors include high cost of treatments, healthcare expenditure, lack of infrastructure, and lack of sufficient training and skills. Alternative treatment procedures are also one of the restraining factors for the growth of global radiotherapy market. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing government initiatives, and rising incidence of cancer.

Segments Covered

The report on global radiotherapy market covers the segments based on product type, type, application and end user. The product type of radiotherapy includes internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy, external beam radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy. On the basis of type includes internal beam radiotherapy, external beam radiotherapy and systemic radiotherapy. On the basis of application the global radiotherapy market is segmented as internal beam therapy and external beam therapy. on the basis of end user the global radiotherapy market is segmented as ambulatory radiotherapy centers, hospital and cancer research institutes.

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Globally, North America market dominated the world radiotherapy devices, followed by Europe. Europe and Asia Pacific are also among the leading contributors of revenue to the global. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.Due to rapid increase in population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing number of new cancer patients in region such as India and China.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global radiotherapy market such as, Raysearch Laboratories and Pronova Solutions, LLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global radiotherapy market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of radiotherapy market. Moreover, the study highlights current marketradiotherapy market radiotherapy market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the radiotherapy market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

