Executive Protection in Miami

8/30/2018 – High-profile individuals like politicians, celebrities, athletes, musicians, CEO’s, and executives are living their lives, doing their jobs, helping their communities, but sadly are at increased risk of injury and death at the hands of some unstable individuals who become fixated with them and may act irrationally and violently.

How can people ever feel safe whose jobs make them targets for violence or put them at risk of being taken hostage? There’s no easy answer to that question. In fact, no one can feel 100% safe every minute of the day and night. Many celebrities and VIPs hire executive protection to help reduce the risk of being harmed. Security guard service companies provide professional executive protection services to protect high-profile individuals and their families. Here are three reasons why your company’s CEO and top-level executives need personal protection:

Hiring Executive Protection is Cost Effective

Some executives need convincing that they need executive protection. With cyber crime being uppermost in some executives’ minds, they may neglect to think about their own personal safety. They may feel it’s too costly to their company to hire personal protection. Or they think security for special events that’s already in place will provide enough protection for them. But executives and CEO’s are valuable assets to their companies harboring a wealth of information acquired from years of experience in upper management. Executives aren’t going to do a great job if they’re worried about getting hurt or concerned members of their family are at risk of harm. Let’s face it. There’s no price tag on human life.

CEO’s and High-profile Executives are Vulnerable to Violent Attacks

People in the public eye are vulnerable. Celebrities and VIPs are often on stage at special events, walking through crowds, traveling, or conducting their everyday lives with the paparazzi in tow. The public knows who celebrities and high-profile individuals are and where they may be speaking, performing, or working. Unfortunately, it’s the nature of their business. Enlisting executive protection could help keep executives and their families safe.

