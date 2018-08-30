Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market are Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, BIOCAD, Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd, Celltrion, Inc. In 2016, the size of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market was valued over USD 728.6 million. The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 42.8% over the period of 2017-2023 and reach USD 8.97 billion by 2023.

Patent expiration of biologics, innovative product in the pipeline and increasing healthcare infrastructure are expected to be key factors driving the growth of global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Moreover, rising demand for biosimilar drugs owing to their cost effectiveness is expected to inflate the market size of biosimilar drugs over the forecast period. However, unfavorable government regulations and development policies, undesirable manufacturing process and cost structure associated with the manufacturing process are considered to be restraining factors in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Furthermore, increasing demand for cost effective treatment, collaboration with the local players and high profitability in the market are the key opportunities for the companies to invest in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market by drug class and by application. The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is driven by rituximab and infliximab submarkets, the rituximab submarket is accounted as the highest holding market share submarket and the infliximab submarket is likely to be the second largest segment over the forecast period. The market segmentation based on drug class includes, rituximab, infliximab, abciximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab, and bevacizumab. Moreover, based on application the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into oncology, chronic and auto immune diseases, growth hormone deficiency and infectious diseases. The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 accounting for USD 393.9 million.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is an important market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market globally due to favorable regulatory policies designed by the European Medical Association (EMA) and since Europe was the first region to draft guidelines for approval of biosimilar products. The Asia pacific region accounted for the largest market size while North America biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.2% over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Reliance Life Sciences, Allergan plc, Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, BIOCAD, Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd, Celltrion, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of biosimilars monoclonal antibodies globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

