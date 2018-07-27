More Entries Than Ever as Organisers Announce Event Tech Awards’ Shortlist

United kingdom, July 27, 2018 – Revealed today, the Event Technology Awards 2018 shortlist reflects a record number of entries, from across the world.

The selected submissions highlight the strength and ingenuity of the market, turning up the tension ahead of November 7, when the winners will be announced at Troxy, East London.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, comments: “We’re delighted with another huge response from an incredibly diverse set of companies, in terms of their geography and their genius!

“The context for these entries includes some of the highest profile events around the world, like the Adobe Summit, SXSW, the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, IMEX, and collaborations with mega brands such as Lexus, Lamborghini, Vodafone. That means, now we have a shortlist, the judges have a whole lot of thinking to do. The team we have put together will rise to that challenge though and make the difficult decisions, so sincere thanks to them for their considerable time and effort.

“We’re very pleased to be going back to Troxy for the awards ceremony too. There’s a great team at the venue and it’s a perfect place to order these tech trailblazers in November.”

New awards this year include Best Immersive Experience, focusing on systems/solutions blurring the lines between the physical and the virtual world, and the Best use of AI. Tellingly, among the traditional categories, more than 35 companies were in the mix for Best Event App, which suggests applications are vibrant, evolving solutions and scotches critics questioning their place in the contemporary event model.

See the full ETA 2018 shortlist HERE. The People’s Choice award opens for a public/industry vote on August 16.

The Event Technology Awards 2018 takes place at Troxy, Commercial Road, on November 7, after the first day of Event Tech Live. Tickets and the last few remaining sponsorship opportunities are available from the new-look ETA website, which is powered by Evessio, HERE.

About Event Technology Awards

The awards are now in their sixth year and will once again recognise the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry.

The Event Technology Awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday 7th November 2018 following the first day of Event Tech Live, and will be held in London.

The ceremony is widely regarded as the only networking event that brings together

agencies, brands, buyers and suppliers from all event sectors including: Exhibitions, Conferences, Meetings, Brand Events, Festivals, Concerts, Tours.

If you require further information please email hello@eventtechnologyawards.co.uk or call +44 (0)1777 80 21 20

Contact Details:

Paul Allott

AMP Events

4 Glasby Square

Retford

DN22 6EP

United Kingdom

https://eventtechnologyawards.co.uk/2018/en/page/home