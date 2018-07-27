A new market study, titled “Global Cloud Managed Service Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the global Cloud Managed Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud Managed Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Cloud Managed Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

NTT Data

NEC Corp

Rackspace

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

VMWare

Huawei Technologies

AT&T

Microsoft

IBM

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cloud Managed Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Managed Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud Managed Service Manufacturers

Cloud Managed Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud Managed Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Cloud Managed Service

2 Global Cloud Managed Service Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Cloud Managed Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Cloud Managed Service Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Cloud Managed Service Development Status and Outlook

7 China Cloud Managed Service Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Cloud Managed Service Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Cloud Managed Service Development Status and Outlook

10 India Cloud Managed Service Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Cloud Managed Service Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

