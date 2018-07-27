Camelina Sativa Market 2017: Market Report Survey, Industry Analysis and Outlook 2022

Global Camelina Sativa Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Camelina Sativa is looked upon as “gold-of-pleasure”. Camelina sativa is a flowering plant in the “Brassicaceae family” and typically known as “camelina”. The seeds of Camelina sativa have high percentage of essential fatty acids; which make it specifically nutritive in hair and skin formulations.

Natural sources such as sativa deliver superior quality of camelina oil obtainable. Camelina oil could also function as animal feed vegetable oil C; Sativa has been conventionally cultivated as an oilseed crop. To produce cooking oil, jet fuel, and bio-diesel the Camelina Sativa seeds are useful. Depending on the soil type and geographical planting area the planting rates differ from 6 to 12 lbs.

Camelina Sativa Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Camelina Sativa Market is categorized based on product types such as Food Grade, Industrial Grade. Camelina Sativa Market is categorized based on application into Food Industry, Chemical Industry, and Cosmetics.

Camelina Sativa Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

North America and Europe have been at the forefront with regards to Camelina Sativa Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come due to increase in the demand, and high nutritional value of the Camelina Sativa. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the include Shunyou, Xasinuote, Shxchangyu. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

