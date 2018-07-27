Advanced Vision Care Offers Visian Implantable Contact Lenses

Implantable contact lenses (ICLs) are one of the most innovative treatments to improve vision. Advanced Vision Care provides Visian ICLs for people who are not ideal candidates for laser eye surgery.

[LONDON, 27/07/2018] — Advanced Vision Care provides patients with the most advanced eye treatment technologies. They provide a suitable alternative to laser eye surgery in the form of the EVO Visian ICLs. Unlike standard contact lenses, the Visian ICLs are micro-thin lenses that are placed inside the eye. They are made of Collamer, a lens material that is 100 per cent biocompatible.

Visian ICLs in the Military

Some combat soldiers cannot undergo laser eye surgery due to their eye prescription, condition or post-operative problems. In 2013, the US military initiated a programme called the United States Army Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program (WRESP). The programme aimed to provide troops with Visian ICLs for better vision when in combat.

Based on the results, 135 soldiers claimed to have improved vision compared to when they used prescription glasses or standard contact lenses. There were no reports of instability with the Visian ICLs. One soldier, who sustained shrapnel injuries on his face, noted that his vision was stable throughout his time on the battlefield. Since the WRESP started, the US military has provided over 3000 Visian ICLs to troops around the US.

Correcting Patients’ Vision

Advanced Vision Care provides Visian ICLs to the European market. The Visian ICLs are proven to treat short-sightedness, long-sightedness and astigmatism. The implanting procedure takes 20 to 30 minutes. The lenses are implanted in the eye through a small self-sealing opening. Once implanted, the lenses position themselves in the liquid between the iris and the eye’s natural lens.

The ICLs cannot be felt in the eye as they guarantee comfort once implanted. The primary advantage of the lenses is that they can permanently correct one’s vision without removing any natural tissue during the procedure.

About Advanced Vision Care

Established in 2003, Advanced Vision Care offers a wide range of eye treatments that provide total visual rehabilitation. They are among the UK’s leading independent vision correction clinics that consistently provide first-class patient care. From initial consultation to aftercare, a surgeon is present to guide patients in every step of correcting a patient’s vision.

Visit https://www.advancedvisioncare.co.uk/ for more information.