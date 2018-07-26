Advantages And Current Control Characteristics Of High-frequency Welding Robot

When the high-frequency induction welder performs welding heat treatment on the workpiece, if the electric resistance welding pipe manufacturer has the assistance of the welding robot, the welding process will be more simplified and intelligent. Today, Xiaobian simply tells you what the advantages of welding robots are.

The welding robot has matured over the past 30 years and has become a standard equipment. There are CLOOS, REIS and KUKA companies in Germany; ABB in Sweden, IGM in Austria, CAMAU in Italy, and OTC in Japan. Standard welding robots from Motoman, Panasonic, and FANUC. The robots currently used in China are mainly imported from Germany, Japan, Austria, Italy, Sweden, etc., with Germany and Japan producing the most, accounting for 39% and 30% respectively.

Welding robots have the following advantages: stability and improvement of welding quality; improvement of labor productivity; improvement of labor intensity of workers, work in an environmentally sound environment; reduced requirements for workers’ operating technology; shortened preparation period for product modification and reduction The corresponding equipment investment.

Therefore, it has been widely used in various industries. Welding robots have been widely used in the automotive industry, such as automotive chassis, seat frame, guide rails, muffler and torque converter, especially in the production of automotive chassis welding. Welding robots can make our welding The process is more simplistic. However, due to its expensive price, only large companies are currently in use. However, Xiao Bian believes that with the development of technology, it will eventually be applied to every SME.

The rectification control circuit is very simple, only based on the trigger of the general three-phase thyristor half-controlled bridge rectifier circuit, plus a harmonic generator, is an important part of the portable high-frequency induction welding machine, and also affects the quality of the equipment. Key factors. The rectification control circuit is so important, it seems that we need to get a good look at it. Today, Xiaobian will tell you about the characteristics of the rectifier control circuit.

(1) With constant output power control, even if there is temperature change during the welding process, the load rate can be close to 100%, and the welding time can be shortened.

(2) The power supply capacity can be reduced. Since it is a voltage type inverter, when it is working normally, the rectifier thyristor is fully turned on and has a high power supply factor, thereby reducing the power supply capacity.

(3) High efficiency. The inverter adopts the semi-controlled bridge mode, requires less main circuit components, and adopts direct output mode. It does not need to match the transformer, and the efficiency and reliability are improved accordingly.

(4) Good starting characteristics. In the full load state, it can also be used as needed.

(5) The interference to the power supply network is minimized. The rectifier circuit uses a thyristor to achieve soft start and soft stop. During normal operation, the thyristor is fully turned on. Therefore, during normal operation, the high harmonics are small, and there is no large current surge when starting and stopping.

(6) Adopting an integrated structure with a small footprint. In addition to the heating coil on the portable high-frequency induction welding machine, other components, including matching capacitors, are placed in the cabinet to form a one-piece power supply, so the installation area is small and easy to install.

(7) It has a complete protection and monitoring system.