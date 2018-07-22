chandelier prism hooks

chandelier head pins

We are a US supplier of high quality chandelier replacement crystals prisms at wholesale prices. Since 1998, we offered customers decorative crystals for their glass hanging pendants. In 2006 upon receiving the patent and trademark for Cristalier recessed lighting chandeliers of crystal prisms, Cristalier branched further into chandelier crystal prisms, crystal bobeche and a wide variety of chandelier parts. With dozens of styles of crystal chandelier prisms & crystals pendants available in 11 crystals for chandeliers colors, you are sure to find the exact lamp parts or crystals for your chandelier pendants. Need help? We are here to assist you with your crystal decorating needs. When it comes to chandelier crystals, we are the experts, here to bring the best top quality to you.