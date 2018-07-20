HealthCare atHome CEO is ‘Entrepreneur of the year’

Vivek Srivastava, Co – Founder & CEO, Healthcare at HOME (HCAH) won the prestigious, Entrepreneur of the year Award for healthcare services at 8th Annual Entrepreneur India award. The ceremony was organized by Entrepreneur India Media in association with Franchise India and in media partnership with Zee Business at Hotel J W Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi, 19th July, 2018.

Vivek has been the driving force behind the exponential growth of HealthCare atHOME, India’s leader in the home healthcare industry. As a visionary of this space in India, Vivek started HCAH 5+ years ago with a team of 2 and currently heads an organization of 1500+ workforce which is spread pan India. Vivek has not just led Healthcare at HOME to become a leading player of the home healthcare industry in India, but he has also pioneered efforts to bring in regulation and standardization in the home healthcare industry. Under Vivek’s able leadership, HCAH provides more than 70% of clinical services provided in hospitals to over 4 million patients nationwide. Franchise India recognizes and honors Vivek’s efforts to ensure high quality of healthcare solutions provided with compassion to the patients at the comfort of their homes.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Vivek Srivastava, CEO, HealthCare atHome said, “I am humbled to receive this honour. The journey to this platform has been challenging yet encouraging. The positive feedback from the customer and untiring efforts of my team has kept me motivated in the highly competitive environment of Indian healthcare industry. This recognition puts more onuses on me to continue to lead HCAH to higher success and disrupt the healthcare industry in India by continuing to provide patients with cost effective, convenient, quality and compassionate healthcare solutions. I am extremely thankful to my family and my team for their extended support throughout”.

Vivek received the honour for Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Healthcare Services from Ritu Marya, Editor – in – Chief and Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India. Some of the other winners recognized by the jury included Intex Technologies, Suzlon Energy, Da Milano, Steelbird and Lets Track.

Entrepreneur 2018, through these awards, aims to recognize and felicitate achievers, innovators and suppliers who contribute to the development of entrepreneurship in India. After a thorough evaluation process, 64 winners were selected and honoured out of 1500+ nominations received.