Frederick Fill Dirt Contractor Discusses Top Uses For Maryland Fill Dirt

Frederick fill dirt contractor Dirt Connections recently published a blog post explaining the many ways homeowners can use Maryland fill dirt to transform their homes. Fill dirt is also known as subsoil because it is made up of materials found underneath the topmost layer of soil. It consists mostly of rocks, stones, and sand and contains a minimal amount of organic materials. It is available screened, meaning that the largest rocks and other particles have been removed, or unscreened, which includes these large components.

Maryland fill dirt is generally used to fill in areas that need to be built up, leveled, or otherwise covered. Fill dirt is particularly suited to these tasks because it has very little organic matter, which would otherwise decompose and leave pockets of space, causing the dirt to settle. As a result, fill dirt provides a solid foundation. However, it should not be used for landscaping or gardening purposes, as there is no organic material to provide nutrients to plants.

There are several ways to use fill dirt in your home renovation projects. Maryland fill dirt is commonly used to fill in holes that result from removing trees and pools. Fill dirt can also be used to create retaining walls, which can divide your yard into two levels and provide more creative landscaping options. Homeowners can use fill dirt to raise areas on their property prior to construction to provide a stronger foundation, or to fill in divots in the ground that may present a hazard or result in uneven paving for new driveways and patios. Maryland fill dirt is also often used to secure the ground surrounding walls to create extra stability. While fill dirt itself does not provide the nutrients necessary for plants, it can be covered with topsoil to create new gardening areas.

Dirt Connections, a Frederick fill dirt contractor, distributes free fill dirt that can be used for all of these projects and more.



