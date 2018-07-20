Fiber Optic Cable Market Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Market Highlights:

The Global Fibre Optic Cable Market is growing with the rapid pace mainly due to the burgeoning adoption of Internet. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Fibre Optic Cable is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global Fibre Optic Cable market is estimated to accrue enormously by 2027 with a striking CAGR during 2016 and 2027.

Fibre Optic Cable market is mainly driven by the demand for high speed internet around the world as the traditional wires are not able to meet the expectation. Fibre Optic Cable is mainly used for the transfer and exchange of data’s digitally. Growing countries which are adopting the new technology for high speed internet is creating huge demand for the Fibre Optic Cable. Major opportunities in the market are the advances in technologies leading to an increase in the data transmission rate and factors & trends defining the telecommunications industry across the globe. Adoption of Internet attributes to the several factors including increase in the number of connected devices in homes, increase in the demand for Over-The-Top or OTT video content, and the increasing Internet access. All these factors have led to an increase in Internet users, which in turn has led to the higher usage of Fibre Optic Cable to transfer information over the Internet. Fibre Optic Cable empowers data transmission, attributed to this, augmented adoption of cloud computing, data transfer & storage, and IoT is fuelling the extended use of Internet, eventually fostering the market growth of Fibre Optics market.

Major Key Players

Birla Furukawa Fiber Optics (India), Fujikura Limited (Japan), AFC Group (Australia), Finolex Cable Limited (India), Sterlite Technologies (India), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and Extron Electronics (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Fiber Optic Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

In its Analysis, MRFR asserts that the global Fiber Optic Cable market will ascend up to USD ~6 billion by 2027, registering a significant double digit CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period 2017-2027.

Segmentation

The global fiber optic cable market is segmented on the basis of cable type, optical fiber type, application, and region. On the basis of cable type, the segment is further classified into single mode and multi-mode. On the basis of optical fiber type, the segment is further classified into glass and plastics. On the basis of application, the segment is further classified into electronics & communication, oil & gas, aerospace & defence, healthcare & security and many others.

Regional Analysis

The global fiber optic cable market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Asia Pacific is estimated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for the internet in emerging countries like India, China & Taiwan, and increased industrialization are driving the market in this region. Development of new technologies and growing FTTX (Fiber to the X) are fuelling the market in this region. North America and Europe are also poised to hold significant share in the global fiber optic cable market. The rise in application areas of optic fiber and large-scale adoption in telecommunications is driving the market in this region.

