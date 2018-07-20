Discusses Ways To Develop Buyer Personas For SMS Marketing service provided by Broadnet Technologies which gives the Buyer a perfect solution. Read more

20 July, Beirut: Broadnet S.A.R.L Technologies – a professional SMS solutions provider with impressive communication capabilities – offers its clients a host of pinpointed SMS marketing solutions that help them develop a long-standing virtual business footing and continued clients’ patronage. The company develops buyer personas after meticulously researching on its target audience. Read more!

For developing buyer personas, you need to segment leads or customers, understand the demographics, analyze their goals and motivations, and consider possible and definite objections. Each of these deciders helps develop a pinpointed buyer persona. Buyer persona refers to understanding or segmenting audiences based on data and research.

Buyer persona usually offers great structure and insight for a company and it helps you determine where to focus your time, work on product development, and go for the alignment across your organization.

Before developing a state of the art buyer persona, you – as a company – need to ask some vital questions

Describe personal geographic

Describe the educational background

Learn your audiences career objectives

Learn about their preferences and buyer behaviors

These are just some of the things that matter when it comes to developing a buyer persona. “We chose Broadnet because they offer great service at a great price. The entire SMS marketing is defined and useful, and they work,” says a client of the company. BroadNet develops buyer persona to understand the audience and then prepare the SMS marketing strategies that reach to the audiences. The company uses holistic strategies to naturally reach out to audiences.

BroadNet is a telecommunication company which was established in 2003 in corporate under the Laws of Lebanon, whose registered office is Located in Corniche Al Mazraa, Beirut. BroadNet has local branches in United Arab Emirates, London, India, Italy and Malta. BroadNet is your long-term Bulk SMS Service provider. It offers a fully operational Bulk SMS Platform that can adapt to new business environments.

BroadNet Technologies is an international leading Business Messaging Solution Provider. It’s joined the GSMA as an Associate Member also it has been awarded certification to the ISO 27001:2013; BroadNet Technologies has been a pioneer in the use of SMS-messaging service across global markets since 2003 thus widening its range of products and services to include Bulk SMS, A2P SMS, HLR Lookup Service, SMSC Gateway, SMS Firewall, Web Solutions, and Mobile Applications. For more information, please visit us: www.broadnet.me

Skype 24/7: broadnet-sms

E-mail : info@broadnet.me